The Oscars red carpet isn't just a place to see and be seen. It's also a place to make a statement. Whether you're Billy Porter reminding viewers at home that style is what you make it, or an ingenue actress creating old school Hollywood moments, this is the moment fans will remember. For some, this is also a moment to remind viewers that it's not just the glamour that's important, but making sure the planet is still here for generations beyond to have that opportunity as well. That's why Kaitlyn Dever's 2020 Oscars dress is so important, because it promotes sustainability.

Dever's decision to wear a completely sustainable dress made by Louis Vuitton fits in with the Booksmart actress' persona, as well as her commitment to the planet. She's one of the ambassadors this year for "Red Carpet Green Dress." RCGD, as it's known, is a woman-led organization committed to bringing the idea of environmentally conscious design to the public conversation, in hopes of inspiring action within the fashion industry.

But in case fans think that working with sustainable recycled fabrics or designs that take into account the impact on the planet can't also be a best-dressed number, check out Dever's red column gown with the sweetheart neckline, and a matching satin stole.

According to the design house, this environmentally conscious creation is an "ethical and eco-responsible custom-made gown in silk satin, embroidered with Swarovski crystals and glass beads."

A three-quarter turn also reveals a plunging back that brings an element of old-school Hollywood siren to a very 21st century forward-thinking gown.

Kaitlyn Dever's accessories also include Aldo shoes and a Tyler Ellis clutch, though the latter she left out of the photos.

Dever paired the dress with classically understated diamond jewelry from Harry Winston and a soft makeup look.

Dever is not nominated for anything this evening, as Booksmart was one of several women-directed and led films in 2019 ultimately snubbed by the Academy. She's not presenting this evening either. That honor went to her Booksmart co-star Beanie Feldstein. Instead, she's just there as an RDGC representative, spreading the message of eco-responsible fashion.

