Kristin Davis Says She Wasn't "Protected" During SATC Sex Scenes

Kristin Davis got candid about the early days of working on Sex & The City. According to the actor, when the show started in 1998, there were no intimacy coordinators on set. As a result, Davis said she “did not feel protected” while working on sex scenes.

According to Davis, she felt “scared” filming those intimate scenes and appearing nude on camera. Apparently, the cast “didn't exactly know what we were doing in terms of the sexuality.” She told People, “All of that was kind of vague.”

However, she did say that she felt these shots were made for the “male gaze.” Davis added, “I don't know how the men would feel watching cause I'm not a man. But it would be more for the male gaze than for the female gaze. A female gaze — they don't wanna see that.”

Davis recalled how the cast — including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall — did not discuss sex scenes with each other. “I also feel like we didn't talk about it as a group in a way that would've been helping and would've happened now. Like, if there'd been intimacy coordinators and all that stuff,” she added. “There would've been much more discussion now, but there wasn't then.”

As a result, Davis felt uncomfortable while filming the show’s early sex scenes. “I did not feel protected,” she said. “I had to hide in my dressing room at the end of the scenario. I had to hide in my dressing room and call my manager in L.A, at two in the morning.”

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Eventually, these sex scenes evolved and “became much more our gaze as it should be,” emphasizing the importance of “us being comfortable.”

Davis also gave intel on how her co-stars felt about filming these NSFW scenes. While Cattrall could “definitely protect herself,” apparently Parker was the “most protected” but also the most “uncomfortable.”

Davis also recalled a specific moment when she discussed sex scenes with Nixon. “Cynthia doesn't care about anything," Davis said. "Like, I remember one thing she filmed with [David] Eigenberg, and I was like, ‘Why is he grabbing her breast like that? Why didn't someone tell him to do it?’ I was like, ‘Tell him to do it more nicely.’ And she was like, 'What are you talking about?' I was like, 'Who was protecting you there?' She's like, ‘No one.’”