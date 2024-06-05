Kristin Cavallari has some guidelines for social media when it comes to men in relationships. The Let’s Be Honest host discussed the topic during a June 4 episode of her podcast — and she has a hot take on who your boyfriend should (and should *not*) be following. According to her, once you get in a relationship, he should be hitting the unfollow button.

“Social media brings out the worst in people, and I think that these guys — if they’re following a bunch of random girls — it gets tricky,” Cavallari said on her podcast, where she often discusses dating and relationships. “You want a guy who is going to unfollow the girls when you get into a relationship. I think that’s important because it’s a respect thing.”

Cavallari, who is currently dating Mark Estes from the Montana Boyz on TikTok, acknowledged that some men wouldn’t agree with her. “I think a lot of guys are like, ‘I don’t even think twice about it,’ because guys are bombarded with girls in bikinis and sh*t all day long,” she added. “There’s probably a lot of truth to that. They’re kind of desensitized to it, and it’s just like scrolling or whatever.”

Still, according to Cavallari, it all comes back to respecting your SO. “It’s a respect thing for your girlfriend or your wife,” she continued. “Maybe my ego is a little bit involved where it’s like, I don’t want my boyfriend to follow a bunch of random girls [who can say], ‘Oh, Kristin Cavallari’s boyfriend follows me. He watches my Stories.’ Like, no, f*ck you. I don’t like that at all.”

Per Cavallari, she doesn’t only feel this way because of her status as a public figure. “I don’t just think that because people know who I am,” she added. “I don’t want any girl to be able to be like, ‘Oh yeah, her boyfriend looks at all my sh*t.’”

Cavallari encouraged her listeners to adopt the same mindset. “We should all go for the guys who are f*cking man enough to unfollow these girls and make you feel secure in a relationship,” she said. “That’s how it should be. Otherwise, f*ck these guys, man. There are plenty of fish in the sea.”

After Dear Media (Cavallari’s podcast network) shared a clip of her hot take on IG, Cavallari clarified her social media rule. “I don’t mean all the girls 🤣 I mean random girls that they don’t know who post bikini pics etc,” she wrote in the comments of the post.