Hollywood trends come and go, and, in general, celebrity news is fleeting. But it seems like there’s one celebrity trend that keeps popping up. After Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed they don’t shower every day, two other well-known actors shared a similar story. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard said they don't bathe their kids regularly and their reason why made so much sense.

The internet had a field day after Kutcher and Kunis said they don’t bathe their kids (or themselves) all that often. Apparently, they’re not alone. During an interview with Daily Blast Live on Aug 9, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard said they can relate. “It’s not so much of a joke that I wait for the stink. That tells you when they need to bathe [the kids],” the actress said.

She went on to explain her reasoning for putting some serious hours in between showers. First and foremost, she’s keeping the environment top of mind.

“This is the other thing is California has been in a drought forever,” she explained. “It’s just, like, responsibility for your environment. We don’t have a ton of water, so when I shower, I’ll grab the girls and push them in there with me so we all use the same shower water.”

It hasn’t always been this way at the Bell/Shepard household. “We did bathe them religiously for the first few years when the bedtime routine was so vital,” Shepard said. However, once their little ones were old enough to fall asleep easily, they eased up on the nightly bathtub routine.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Their remarks arrived after Kunis and Kutcher went viral for their stance on daily showers. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child so I didn't shower very much anyway," Kunis said on the Armchair Expert podcast. As for her hubby, he’s on the same page. "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," he said. "Otherwise, there's no point."

It may be a jarring opinion for those devoted to their daily showers, but these celebs might be onto something. At the end of the day, they’re doing a good deed for the environment, and science is on their side.