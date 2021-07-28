Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are no less than a Hollywood power couple. Since first meeting on the set of That ‘70s Show back in 1998, the two had obvious chemistry on screen, but they didn’t go from friends to lovers until 2012, six years after the show had ended. A marriage and two children later, the actors seem to be crushing it in every aspect of life. Recently, they shared their parenting routines, and the tweets about Mila Kunis not bathing her kids “too much” are split.

But first, a little background on this golden couple. In 2014, they were seen at a Lakers game together, with Kunis sporting an engagement ring. Before they had the chance to walk down the aisle, the stars welcomed their daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, in October 2014. The couple married in 2015, and a year after that, Kunis gave birth to their son, Dimitri Portwood.

During a recent interview on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast, Armchair Expert, Kutcher and Kunis said they only bathed their kids when they could see dirt on them. “When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day,” Kunis said. “I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

Kutcher added, “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Kunis, who spent the first seven years of her life in Western Ukraine in the city of Chernivtsi, added, “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”

Twitter fans have mixed feelings about Kunis and Kutcher’s bathing habits for their children, and they weren’t afraid to say it.

Other fans felt differently, defending the couple’s right to raise their kids how they see fit (and noting science is on their side).

Well, guess what? Experts seem to agree with the couple’s outlook. The Mayo Clinic suggests that until babies become mobile, they should only be washed three times a week. If that isn’t enough, the American Dermatology Association recommends children aged 6 to 11 bathe around once or twice a week, with daily showers beginning only after puberty.

Long story short, live and let live, people.