Kris Jenner’s mom, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, has died. On July 16, Jenner announced her passing with a wrote a loving tribute on Instagram. “Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” Jenner started the post. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye.”

MJ — who made many appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians — passed away on July 16, just 10 days before what would have been her 92nd birthday. In her Instagram, Jenner wrote about the role her mother played in the larger Kardashian-Jenner family. “My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted,” she wrote. “She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith.”

“Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter,” Jenner continued. “Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched.”

Jenner also wrote about her mother’s enduring legacy. “When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us,” she added. “There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it’s because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud.”

“Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy,” she added. “My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything.”

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As of publication, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are the only two of Jenner’s children to comment on MJ’s passing. Kim posted a lengthy IG caption about her loss — alongside several family photos — on July 16:

My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin... You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman. You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since. You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you’re at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me. You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. 🤍 YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!!I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol.

Kylie shared a video of her younger self and MJ dancing on her IG Stories, but skipped the caption, letting the sweet clip speak for itself.