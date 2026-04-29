Kris Jenner Responds To Rumors That She's "Furious" About Her Facelift

Kris Jenner is used to seeing all sorts of headlines about herself and her famous children, but when a story totally misrepresents, it’s time to put on the momager hat and shut the gossip down. Such was the case when the KarJenner matriarch called out a pesky report claiming she was “raging” over her recent facelift “slipping.”

Back on April 14, RadarOnline claimed that Jenner was upset her facial surgery was quickly deteriorating. “Kris Jenner's facelift is already slipping. She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision,” an anonymous source claimed. “She feels it has not held the way she expected.”

The report caught Jenner’s eye, and she admitted that the false story ticked her off during her April 29 appearance on the Khloé in Wonderland podcast. "This headline about my facelift is really truly driving me crazy," Jenner said. "The headline right now is that I hate my facelift, and I'm really mad, I'm furious at my doctor, Steven Levine, which couldn't be further from the truth. It's a flat-out lie. I love my facelift. I adore my doctor. I'm obsessed with him."

Jenner first opened up about the cosmetic surgery in August 2025, telling Vogue Arabia that the procedure was “[her] version]” of “aging gracefully.” “I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy. Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” Jenner said at the time.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In her recent interview, Jenner went on to say that the reason she wanted to speak about this false narrative is because it was “really hurting someone else,” referring to her surgeon, Levine. Jenner has spoken often about her family’s close connection with Levine, even revealing that they developed a password so only close friends and family members could get the exact cosmetic procedures that Levine performs on Jenner.

Jenner clarified that she probably wouldn’t have said anything if the RadarOnline story was only defamatory of her, but drew the line at bringing her doctor into the drama. "At 70 years old, I don't really care what someone thinks of me. I don't need anyone's approval," Jenner said. "I love my face. And I'm really okay with the way I look."