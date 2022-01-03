Kourtney Kardashian rang in the new year with lots of love in the air. Yep, Travis Barker and her kids were at her side as 2022 kicked off, and they captured the moment in a series of heartfelt photos of Instagram. The family spent the first day of the year in the most California way possible (at the beach, of course!) and the photos were so, so sweet.

"Family over everything 🖤" Barker commented on her slideshow post, which started off with a photo of him and Kardashian embracing on the beach. It must have been a chilly day, because the pair were bundled from head to toe, and Kardashian even sported a ski mask. The next photo in the slideshow included Reign and Penelope, who cozied up close with their mom and soon-to-be stepdad.

Some fans noticed Kardashian’s eldest child, Mason, was missing from the photo set, and she set the record straight. "Just bc he's not in the photo doesn't mean he's not with us 🤦🏻‍♀️" she wrote. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared more snaps on her Instagram story, one of which showed her kids enjoying the colorful sunset.

Kardashian’s post was the perfect way to kick off the new year, but it actually wasn’t her first post of 2022. On Jan. 1, she took to Instagram to show off her fierce New Year’s Eve outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a silver bra top and matching shorts, as well as a massive glittering choker. The glitzy look included silver shoes to match, and she penned a caption that looked ahead to the future. “2022 the best is yet to come,” she wrote.

If Kardashian’s top moments of 2021 are any indicator of what’s to come in 2022, her year will be filled with lots of love yet again. She and Barker announced their engagement in October, so it’s very possible there will be wedding bells in the year ahead. And at the very least, we can expect to see more of their blended families and sweet memories on social media.