Kourtney Kardashian has had it with body shamers online. After sharing a new slideshow of steamy Instagram pics, one of her followers made an unwelcome comment about her stomach. Naturally, Kardashian hit back with the perfect retort.

Kardashian, her kids, and fiancé Travis Barker are currently enjoying a well-documented tropical vacation. Kardashian never shies away from posting bikini pics on the internet, and she did just that on Nov. 30 when she posed in a purple swimsuit as the sun set behind her. The photos were top-tier content, but that didn’t stop critics from sliding into the comments section.

"Not to be that girl but... is that a pregnant belly," one person commented. Well, it didn’t take long for Kardashian to catch wind of the comment, and she stood up for herself by replying back. "Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?" she asked.

Critical comments aside, it looked like Kardashian and her family had a blast on their vacay. Her daughter, Penelope Disick, was included in the next snapshot from the slideshow and it was the sweetest mother-daughter moment.

You can see the post that received the critical comment below.

This was hardly the first time Kardashian faced pregnancy rumors online. The reality star saw a similar situation in April 2020 when one of her social media photos received comments about a potential pregnancy. She later addressed the situation in an Instagram live with Poosh COO, Sarah Howard.

“I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times," she stated. "It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively… Instead, I wrote back, 'Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe."

Living life in the spotlight comes with plenty of online criticism, but Kardashian knows how to handle it flawlessly.