Kourtney K Clapped Back At Trolls Who Accused Her Of Copying Travis' Style

Along with the rest of the Kardashian crew, Kourtney Kardashian is always a major source of style inspiration for those who keep up with her and her famous fam. The reality TV star is known for having the most lowkey of wardrobes in comparison to her sisters Kim and Khloé, and this is the very reason you might be a stan of Kourt’s style, in particular. However, the Poosh founder is currently in a relationship with Travis Barker, and some trolls are convinced that she’s ripping from her man’s edgy fashion vibe. Still, Kourtney Kardashian isn’t copying Travis Barker’s style — and her recent clapback at haters was well-done.

There’s never a dull moment in the ever-blossoming romance between Kardashian and Barker, which started in January 2021. Both lovers are obsessed with PDA (strong emphasis on the P), and their fans are obsessed with the juicy love triangle between the KUWTK star, her Blink-182 drummer BF, and his model ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Usually, all of the tea surrounding Kardashian and Barker’s high-profile relationship only makes it *that* much more entertaining; but it also makes the duo even more of a target for trolls. So, it’s no surprise that the happy celeb couple’s biggest haters complain about the smallest things: like Kardashian posting a photo of herself wearing an outfit supposedly ripping from Barker’s style. Yep, you heard right — trolls are complaining about Kardashian possibly being inspired by her BF’s fashion choices, which is a huge crime, I guess?

In a pic Kardashian posted to Instagram on May 23, she’s minding her own business, looking good in a fur coat, lacy blouse, ripped, light-wash jeans, and black shoes. But this particular ensemble seemed suspect to one hater who couldn’t help but share their two cents on Kardashian’s ‘fit. “And her style begins to change,” they commented with a laugh-crying emoji.

Now, maybe I’m the only one who’s totally confused by this comment, because I’ve never seen Barker wear a lace top or a fur coat. I also didn’t know Kardashian’s interest in distressed denim or dark lipstick could be exclusively credited to her boo, rather than fashion trends at large. But according to this hater, that’s precisely what happened. So, they were probably surprised to learn that the photo was actually from 2019, well before Barker and Kardashian even cuffed up. And who better to set the record straight than Kardashian herself?

“This picture is from 2019 but ok 😘,” the 42-year-old star responded. Ouch!

It’s obvious that hater was totally reaching, and Kardashian’s response was a short-yet-sweet burn. However, even if her style today was influenced by Barker, that would be cool, too — because it’s not a bad thing to feel inspired by your boo. Keep doing you, Kourt!