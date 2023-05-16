Kim Petras’ New Album Cover *Screams* Medieval Girl Summer

Kim Petras is entering a new music era — and time period. Luckily, she has a gothic wardrobe of shiny armor to prove it. After years of delays, the pop darling recently announced her debut album, Feed the Beast, will drop on June 23. Petras also shared what appears to be the album’s cover art, and it’s clear she’s looking to slay in more ways than one.

On May 16, the “Unholy” singer posted an image of a medieval-inspired sword resting against jagged rocks on Twitter. She also hinted at her album’s arrival in the caption, tweeting: “The story begins on June 23rd.” The brooding aesthetics didn’t stop there. Ahead of the album announcement, Petras shared a cryptic moodboard of medieval accessories on Instagram. The monochromatic set included shots of a metal shield, a knight’s helmet, and three different swords.

Petras hasn’t offered any new details about these dark visuals, but that’s not stopping fans from fawning over this new era. This album’s aesthetic has a darker edge from her 2022 EP Slut Pop, which saw Petras belting sultry club anthems while living out her Y2K-inspired dreams.

As for Feed The Beast’s visual edge, it boasts an underlying glare of fantasy. The cover art looks as though viewers caught Petras resting on a barren beach while in the middle of a conquest. She probably indulged in a sword fight or two; however, she’s not only slaying mythical creatures throughout her journey. She’s casually slaying her vocals and delivering them to listeners on a silver platter.

Petras’ debut album has been in the works for a while. She was originally slated to release the record last year under the title, Problématique. However, the singer told Billboard in 2022 that the project had been axed due to several tracks leaking online.

“I know for the fans, it was very hard to see a whole album go away — for me, too. That original album got me through the pandemic,” she said at the time. “But I also realized in that process that I was just doing what I always do; I was writing escapist pop songs about wanting to get away from everything. It was, once again, ‘The world is ending, let’s party.’ I love that, but I’m at a different place now.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Petras’ forthcoming album.

Feed The Beast’s Release Date

Petras’ upcoming debut album will release on June 23, 2023.

Feed The Beast’s Tracklist

Petras hasn’t revealed a tracklist for Feed The Beast. However, there’s a chance her two singles “brrr” and the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Alone” will appear on the album.

Pre-Order Info For Feed The Beast

Fans can now pre-save the album on Spotify and Apple Music.