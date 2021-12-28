Twitter Completely Dragged Kim For Spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home

Though Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular people on the internet, the Twittersphere is less than thrilled with her. Kardashian typically shares just about everything she does online, but she shared a little too much about her recent experience watching Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, Twitter is dragging her for spoiling the movie.

While most of us had to hit the theaters to watch the latest Spider-Man flick, Kardashian seemingly did so from the comfort of her home. On Dec. 27, she took to Instagram Stories to share details about her experience. Not only did Kardashian take photos of her TV screen, letting fans in on crucial moments from the film, but she spoiled a ~major~ surprise for those who had yet to see the film. The backlash soon started rolling in, and it wasn’t pretty.

“I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole f*cking spoiler on her ig,” one fan tweeted.

Kardashian quickly deleted some of her posts after seeing fans’ reactions, but it was too late. “Kim Kardashian has 273,000,000 IG followers & just spoiled tf out of Spider Man in her stories lmaooo,” another person wrote.

You can see all the best tweets about Kim K’s spoiler moment below.

It turns out that Kardashian might be a Marvel megafan. The home viewing marked her second time seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home, which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. On Dec. 18, she and her new rumored flame, Pete Davidson, headed to a movie theater in New York to watch the flick. Unfortunately, not everyone has gotten the chance to do the same, and she had to learn that the hard way.