It’s been nearly a decade-and-a-half since Kim Kardashian’s brief foray into the music industry, but now she’s finally ready to turn the jams back up. The reality star surprised her fans for the holidays by dropping her cover of “Santa Baby” on Dec. 23. But the real gag was its accompanying music video, which reaches almost Lynchian levels of surreal weirdness.

In the glitchy video — which you can watch on Kardashian’s YouTube channel — Kardashian wears a messy blonde bob as she crawls through an unhinged holiday party, complete with kitchen-dwelling elves, lingerie models playing Twister, and a nun chanting ominously on the floor. At a certain point, Kardashian’s breathy vocals cut out as the eclectic get-together becomes more and more unsettling.

Kardashian’s Odyssean crawl ends when she finds Santa filming everything on a chair in the corner. As he removes the camera from his face, Santa is revealed to be none other than holiday icon Macauley Culkin, embracing the Christmas spirit once again three-and-a-half decades after Home Alone.

The new cover was produced by Kardashian’s brother-in-law Travis Barker. Parts of the recording process were shown on The Kardashians back in 2023, as the focus of Season 3, Episode 8 was the whole Kardashian-Jenner family recording their own Christmas album with Barker’s help. Barker previously helped Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, with a Christmas hit in 2021 when he produced her version of “Jingle Bells.”

While the Kardashian-Jenners are leaning into the holiday music market, “Santa Baby” also marks a milestone for Kardashian as her first musical release in 13 years. Back in 2011, she released her dance-pop song “Jam (Turn It Up).” However, she never followed up on her debut single, instead becoming a muse for her then-husband Kanye West’s own music career.

Now that Kardashian has divorced West, it looks like she’s ready to re-embrace her own musical ambitions. Starting with a new holiday classic.