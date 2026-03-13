Kim Kardashian Responds To Ray J's Claim She Leaked Their Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are shutting down one of the biggest conspiracy theories about their family. The mother-daughter duo are currently in litigation against Ray J, who claimed in his countersuit that they orchestrated the release of Kardashian and Ray J’s 2007 sex tape. Now, Kardashian and Jenner have gone on the record stating they were not responsible for leaking the video.

In court declarations that were filed on March 10 and obtained by People, Kardashian called Ray J’s claim “false.” She stated she has “incurred expenses to combat” Ray J’s “lies and manage my wellbeing and reputation.”

“His claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public and file a ‘fake’ lawsuit against the porn company that released it to ‘create buzz’ is a lie,” Kardashian said in her filing.

Jenner filed her own response to Ray J’s claims, asserting that she did not “ask, make, encourage or assist my daughter Kim in filming any sex tape or decide what tape to release, as Defendant further outrageously claimed in his cross-complaint.”

Julia Beverly/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner went on to not only deny the allegations, but call them “deeply offensive.” “As a mother, the notion that I orchestrated or produced sex tapes involving my daughter, or was in any way involved in the creation or distribution of any sex tapes, is not only entirely untrue but deeply offensive and harmful and has haunted me for decades,” Jenner said. She added that she was “absolutely heartbroken, crushed and devastated as a mother to see my daughter in this situation where her most intimate and private moments were exposed to the world.”

“In no world would I ever be involved in any way, shape or form in peddling any tapes of my daughter like this,” Jenner continued. “Defendant’s insinuations to the contrary are utterly false and disgusting.”

Ray J’s legal battle with the Kardashians began in October 2025, and is still ongoing.