Kim Opened Up About Her Love Life “Not Working” After Splitting With Pete

Sigh. If dating is tough for Kim Kardashian, I’m officially concerned. ICYMI, on Aug. 5, reports of Kete’s breakup surfaced. A little over a month later, on Sept. 14, the Kardashians star confirmed she’s single during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Although she sounded content with her current status, that didn’t stop her from venting about her romantic struggles. And Kardashian’s quote about her love life “not working” was too real. (Just wondering, has she tried telling it to “get its f*cking a** up and work?”)

During the show, the SKIMS founder said that she’s “happily single.” Per Entertainment Tonight, she told Corden, “I haven’t really thought about [dating] because I’m not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself to just focus, finish school, all that.” (Kardashian is halfway through getting her law degree.) But when she is ready to focus on romance, the reality star joked that she might need to try something new. “I feel like I have to do something, go to different places. Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing.”

OK, so if Saturday Night Live isn’t the perfect matchmaker, where does Kardashian hope to find her next beau? She shared a few ideas. “Maybe a hospital and meet a doctor, a law firm. I think it’s going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney, that’s maybe what I envision.” So yeah, if you see Kardashian at the hospital, don’t panic. She might just be on the lookout for her next romance.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

After her split from Pete Davidson, it certainly sounds like Kardashian wants a change of pace in her next relationship. On Aug. 23, a source told E!, “Kim’s expressed she’s ready to date someone older, but it has to be the right person who understands her life. She isn’t compromising her freedom right now.”

According to Page Six, Kardashian broke up with Davidson partly because of their age difference. “Pete is 28, and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.” The insider claimed, “She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn’t feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet.” Maybe she think she’ll have better luck settling down with a lawyer or neuroscientist?

Well, I wish Kardashian the best of luck finding love at Calabasas’s top hospital. But for now, it sounds like she’s enjoying singlehood.