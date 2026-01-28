Kim Kardashian Explains Posting & Deleting A Photo With Meghan Markle

In November, Kim Kardashian sparked some rumors when she shared an Instagram post featuring Meghan Markle, only to delete the photo later. The photo dump — which was full of pics from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday — included one of Kim and Meghan posing together with Prince Harry in the background. Later, however, the shot featuring Meghan and Harry was removed from the post. Now, Kim’s addressing what actually went on behind-the-scenes, leading her to edit the IG.

“It was really innocent, which is so crazy,” Kim explained during a Jan. 28 episode of Khloé Kardashian’s Khloé in Wonder Land podcast. “Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”

Apparently, Kim got Meghan and Harry’s approval before posting, but later, the couple changed their mind. “We took a photo. And then I think, we were all going through them. We’re all, you know, communicating about what we’re going to post. We’re never ones to post without permission. It’s not who we are.”

“We have the craziest, funnest photos from that night, you know? But we were posting just like fun photos,” Kim continued. “We were told that it was totally cool to post. And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day [a memorial day in the U.K., celebrated to honor military veterans] and they didn’t want to be seen at a party even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realized, ‘Ah, this was so silly.’”

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day. You just gotta laugh at the situation sometimes and just, like, lighten it up. If everyone is taking it the wrong way, lean in,” she added, noting that the theories online were “so crazy and ridiculous.”

The whole situation gave Kim an idea for a future marketing campaign. “I was like, ‘We should do a full SKIMS campaign. Take the photo. Even just us, like I’ll shoot you … Post it and then delete it, like, 30 minutes later,” she said. “And then I say, ‘Oh sorry, I didn’t have permission to post those photos for the campaign.’ I was like, ‘That would have hit so funny if we just made it light and made it funny.’ You know, I think it would have been received differently.”