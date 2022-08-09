Not gonna lie, when I heard Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly broke up, I was a tad shooketh. As surprising as it was that Kete started dating, it seems equally as unexpected that they apparently called it quits. So, what gives? I decided to consult psychic and aura-seer Mystic Michaela to find out what caused these lovebirds to reportedly drift apart.

Auras are energy imprints that surround all of us. If you’ve ever met someone and instantly thought “yes!” or “meh,” you’re reacting to their aura. Mystic Michaela says anyone can see auras with some practice, but she was born with the ability. You see Kim Kardashian, brunette bombshell. Mystic Michaela sees the same but surrounded by the color pink. Really.

Mystic Michaela sees 10 aura colors: red, yellow, green, blue, purple, indigo, pink, turquoise, rainbow, and crystal. Every color and color combination has its own attributes and idiosyncrasies. Most people have two colors that blend together to create a unique pattern; others have just one color or a blend of three. Like fingerprints, no two auras are alike. Auras offer Mystic Michaela a peek into an individual’s character, actions, and way of thinking. She can also see how two auras behave within the framework of a relationship.

Here’s how Kardashian and Davidson’s auras might have influenced their bond and their rumored split.

Kim Kardashian: Pink

Kardashian (like other pink auras) often gets words like “frivolous” and “shallow” thrown at her, but Mystic Michaela insists that’s not accurate. “Pinks are often very concerned with the aesthetic of life,” says Mystic Michaela. “Not because they are superficial, but because they like life to be joyful and beautiful.” Other famous pink auras include Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Dolly Parton, and Marilyn Monroe. Makes sense, right? In other words, pinks are all about constructing a vibe and they don’t care if you like it or not.

“Pinks can block out what others think about them, which is good because society notoriously shuns them and judges them for being the way they are,” Mystic Michaela says. “Pinks love all the pretty, sparkly things and [Kardashian] is no different. However, pinks don’t just do it for themselves. Pinks love creating joyful moments for the people they love as well.”

Kardashian is known for being super family-oriented — she’s a fiercely loyal sister and a proud mom to four kids. According to Mystic Michaela, this is spot-on for pinks. It also might explain how she and Davidson got so close, so fast. “[Pinks] love the people in their life and want to keep them close in their inner circle,” she says.

According to Mystic Michaela, Kardashian’s aura used to be a lighter shade of pink when she was married to Kanye “Ye” West. “When I see lighter shades of any aura color, it can mean they can feel as if they don’t have a direction. However, after her divorce, her shade of pink became very bright and vibrant,” says Mystic Michaela, who claims this means Kardashian is now “feeling in control, really loving herself, and making choices on her own” to “serve her and her children’s best interests.”

Kardashian herself has even hinted at this. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, she explained, “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy… I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

It sounds like her priorities might have (understandably) differed from Davidson’s. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice, but Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids,” a source claimed to Page Six on Aug. 5.

Pete Davidson: Green and Purple

Davidson wears his heart on his sleeve — and sometimes, literally on his tattoo sleeve. He’s a classic green-purple aura. Emotionally unavailable, he is not. “When it comes to relationships, green-purples can be very passionate,” says Mystic Michaela. She claims his purple side makes him “very good at expressing his inner emotions,” while his green side is responsible for “the intensity in which he delivers this feelings of love.”

Translation? It sounds like his aura fully explains why he racked up a slew of Kardashian-inspired tattoos.

Based on his aura, Mystic Michaela guesses that Davidson was more likely to attempt to fix their relationship before it reportedly reached its breaking point. Greens “will try to find solutions for any issues” to “improve” or “make things work out.” Unfortunately, that’s not always possible.

How Kardashian and Davidson’s Auras Might Have Influenced Their Rumored Breakup

Kardashian has finally reclaimed her bright pink aura, and according to Mystic Michaela, she’s set on keeping it that way. The aura-seer claims that any source of stress that threatens her bright pink aura might overwhelm her at this stage in her life.

On Aug. 6, shortly after breakup rumors began to swirl, Davidson was spotted wearing a shirt that said, “I feel like sh*t.” Remember what Mystic Michela said about wearing his heart on his sleeve? “Purples do not hold back —they are not afraid to say what’s on their minds,” she explains. “His purple aura [would make] him extra vulnerable when faced with something like a breakup.”

Perhaps Kete was not meant to be. “I feel like [Kardashian] doesn’t want to lose herself in a relationship again. And while it’s amicable, it’s hard because Davidson genuinely loves her,” Mystic Michaela guesses. It sounds like a pretty good guess, because a source told Entertainment Tonight basically the same thing: “They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he’s the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there’s no drama or anything weird between them now.”

Can their passion bring them back together down the road? I’m crossing my fingers for Kete 2.0.

Wondering what your aura might be? Visit Mystic Michaela’s highlights on Instagram for more info on each color and how you can determine yours.

