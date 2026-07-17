Kim K Clarifies Posting Poorly-Timed Party Pics After Her Grandma's Death

The Kardashians are in a period of mourning after matriarch Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon died on July 16, but Kim’s followers might not have known it from looking at her Instagram right after the tragic announcement. Shortly after Kris Jenner posted a moving tribute confirming her mom’s passing, her daughter Kim shared a photo dump of a boozy, waterskiing lake party with her sisters Khloé and Kendall. Kim has since explained the poorly timed photos, and clearing up why the vacay pics went up before her own tribute to MJ.

Before the comments section on Kim’s “lake life” photo dump got too out of hand, she added her own reply confirming that the Instagram post had been scheduled to go up before she knew about her grandma’s passing.

“This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing,” Kim wrote, confirming that her current emotional state is very different from what’s depicted. “I’ve been by my mom and grandma’s side this past week, and my heart is completely with my family right now. We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life.”

Kim went on to share her own tribute to MJ immediately afterwards. In a carousel full of loving memories, Kim wrote: “My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin... You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman. You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since.”

“You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place,” Kim’s caption continued. “You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you’re at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me. You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!! I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol.”