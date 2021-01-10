For more than a decade, fans have gotten to know and love each member of the Kardashian-Jenner fam on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and beyond. But as different as the show's famous sisters often are, one recent social media post caused viewers to do a double take. Khloé Kardashian posted a Kendall Jenner lookalike pic on Instagram this week, and it's seriously wild.

On Friday, Jan. 8, the reality TV star shared a peek into a recent workout sesh, complete with a chic leggings and sweatshirt ensemble. "This summer when all of this is over (manifesting) I'll be ready," she captioned the post. Khloé is known for her dedication to fitness, but most fans were more preoccupied with how much she looks like her 25-year-old younger sister, which she seemed to love.

One commenter wrote, "I thought it was Kendall," to which the star responded, "This is so funny to me. What a complement! I guess when a phone covers more than half my face I look like her LOL no seriously I so appreciate the compliment. I'm going to hold a cell phone in front of my face more often."

The older sis truly seemed to love the sister comparisons, writing back "In my dreams lol" and "OMG stoooopppppp," to others who brought up their resemblance.

Kardashian then used the comments section to get candid about her fitness habits during the pandemic. Responding to a fan compliment, she admitted that quarantine "threw me off track a little but I'm motivated now."

She also noted that workouts "help my mental so much!!!," adding, "I need it mentally more than anything Especially during these times."

The media personality's post came just a few days after her other sister, Kim Kardashian-West announced a January "sister boot camp" amid rumors of her divorce from husband Kanye West.

"Plant Based and Two workouts a day for 30 days to get our mind and body right for this year!" Kim wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday, Jan. 5. It was unclear which of her sisters were participating at the time, but hopefully the famous family will be able to enjoy their fitness routines, and keep twinning in the meantime.