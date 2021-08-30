Donda is finally out in the world and it’s the talk of the internet. Every song title, star-studded collab, and emotional lyric is being dissected, and fans are giving it high praise. Ye’s biggest fan of all? His ex, Kim Kardashian. She’s supported him in more ways than one and has even been bumping the album at home. However, her latest post about Donda caused quite the stir. The tweets about Kim Kardashian listening to Donda on mute are honestly iconic.

Kardashian surely had good intentions when posting about her former beau’s new record for her 249 million followers. But the thoughtful gesture soon backfired when fans realized she was playing the music on mute. “KIM K NOT EVEN LISTENING TO DONDA WITH THE VOLUME ON MUTE AND WHY SHE POSTING IT IF IT WASNT SUPPOSED TO BE OUT YET,” one fan tweeted.

The screenshots had so many fans laughing. “The way kim kardashian listening to donda on mute got me wheezing (it's real go check on her insta story),” another wrote.

Fans were right. Sure enough, Kardashian’s volume was all the way off in every screenshot she posted promoting the album. Each tweet about the social media mishap was funnier than the last and you can see all the best ones below.

Kardashian quickly caught her mistake and soon posted about the album with her volume up.

It’s safe to say Kardashian was probably just excited to have the album in her hands and wanted to flex the fact she was one of the first people to obtain the record. After all, having early access to one of the most highly-anticipated records of the year is definitely a flex.

Despite filing for divorce from West in February, Kardashian has been the utmost supportive of West’s Donda chapter. She attended each of of his Donda listening parties ahead of the album’s release. Oh, and at the third event, she even agreed to be part of a theatrical faux wedding ceremony with her ex. This part of the show left fans scratching their heads, but there was no evidence the pair actually got back together.

Clearly, Kardashian is queen of rolling with the punches, especially when it involves fan shade on Twitter.