Kim Didn’t Realize This Celeb’s Birthday Wasn’t A Costume Party

Showing up overdressed to a party can be pretty embarrassing, so you can imagine how Kim Kardashian probably felt when she arrived in a Halloween costume at Tracee Ellis Ross' themeless 50th birthday dinner. Celebrities, they’re just like us — well except for the lavish parties and ornate Halloween looks.

Kim went all out to dress as Mystique from the X-Men franchise only to find out Tracee’s birthday wasn’t a costume party. Fortunately, the Skims founder took the situation in stride and poked fun at her fashion faux pas on her Instagram Story.

“That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party!” Kim captioned a selfie of her and Tracee on Oct. 30. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross ✨”

A fashion mogul, Kim pulled out all the stops for her Mystique cosplay, with full-body blue paint, scale-like face pieces, bright yellow contact lenses, and a red wig. To top it all off, Kim stared blankly at the camera to evoke the X-Men character’s mysterious aura.

The look was a major contrast to what Ross wore. The Black-ish star looked elegant in a sparkling red dress, matching jacket, and killer jewelry.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Thankfully, Kim was able to show off her costume later that night when she attended an actual costume party. In a follow-up Instagram Story photo, the star posed with Diddy at a Halloween bash. The rapper looked amazing dressed as the late Heath Ledger’s take on Joker from the 2008 film, The Dark Knight.

“Never broke character,” Kim captioned their selfie.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim wasn’t the only X-Men this Halloween. Kim also shared a photo in her Mystique costume on IG with her pals Olivia Pierson dressed up as fellow comic characters Magik and Natalie Halcro dressed up as Selene.

If there’s one good thing to Kim’s sartorial mix-up, it’s that she’s normalizing wearing the same look to two events.