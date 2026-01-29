Kim Kardashian’s errands are a lot different from everyone else’s. The reality star admitted that the last time she was really in a grocery store was probably around 2010. Though, she’s not opposed to picking up a grocery cart once again — in fact, she’d love to spend a day just wandering the aisles.

Kim got honest about her shopping habits during her Jan. 28 appearance on her sister Khloé’s podcast. When Khloé asked her sis about the last time she performed some common day-to-day errands, Kim admitted it’s been a decade and a half since she set foot in a grocery store (when not filming a scene for her show).

“I feel like we went to Erewhon on our show six years ago or something. But before that, maybe 12 years,” Kim said. “Yeah, it’s probably been like 15 years.”

She implied that her main issue with going in such a public space was getting recognized, adding that she’d love to shop around at Ralphs if they would shut the place down for her. “I’ve been begging Ralphs to close,” Kim said. “I want to roam through. I’ll go, I’ll go.”

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This actually isn’t the first time Kim has expressed this specific desire. She’s mentioned wanting to be able to go grocery shopping a few different time on old episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In 2017, Kim stated that it was her birthday wish to get a Ralphs to close down and allow her the day to shop in peace.

Though Kim has been avoiding the grocery store, she told Khloé that there are other shopping centers she loves to frequent. “I go to the mall all the time,” Kim said. “I’m a mall girly.”

The Kardashians may not do everything by themselves, but Kim and Khloé did assert that they are on top of plenty of household chores, like laundry, cleaning, and cooking. “We’re not incompetent human beings,” Khloé said. “But I think they think we have like butlers or someone waiting at our feet.”