Kim Kardashian is opening up about her co-parenting relationship with Kanye West. The exes share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. After finalizing their divorcing in 2022, their custody arrangement has gotten a lot of attention — partially because West has openly complained about it. During an Oct. 15 episode of Call Her Daddy, Kardashian discussed their current status as co-parents.

“What do you think co-parenting with Kanye West is like?” she asked host Alex Cooper, before adding, “It’s not easy.”

Apparently, the kids spend most of their time with Kardashian. “I raise the kids. Full-time, they live with me,” she said. “I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that. I push for it all the time. But I also protect them when it’s time for that. And it goes in waves and phases.”

“I have the best memories and the best relationship with my dad,” Kardashian continued. “I love that I see Tristan puts their kids to bed every night and takes them to school every day when he’s not in season. I just welcome healthy relationships, but it’s not easy.”

When Cooper asked when West last saw his children, Kardashian said it had been a little while. “Whenever he’ll call for them and ask. It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him,” she said.

Apparently, her kids are OK with the current setup. “They always knew that he had a big life traveling before and was always on tour and all of that … and that he lives in different countries all the time and loves to live all over the place,” she continued. “We manage it really well. They love their life, their routine, and their schedule, and I think their job as their mom is just to make that they stick to their routine and they’re healthy and happy.”

Kardashian also cleared up some rumors about their co-parenting dynamic. “The one thing that just gets me is that there’s this narrative that I keep the kids … away from him. I’ve never once done that,” she said. “There’s been so many times where I’ve been like I just want to show all of these texts. What are you talking about? ... I begged them to go hang out.”

According to her, these claims caught her by surprise. “I think it’s all good and we’re living our life, and then I just wake up and there’s all these tweets about how I’ve kidnapped the kids, and I’m like, ‘It’s not a kidnapping, it’s a divorce.’”

She clarified again that West always has access to his children. “Every time he has asked, I will always let them see their father. That’s just who I am. You know, if there is a time where it’s just really super unhealthy, I will say, ‘Hey, let’s do it here at my house’ or ‘Let’s figure out a different time,’” she said. “But he lives in all these different countries and I send them to Saudi Arabia and Italy and Japan and all over the world every time he asks. I’ve never once denied it.”