Khloé K Got Real About How She'll Teach True About Race

While appearing on the RoleModel podcast with Leomie Anderson on July 19, Khloé Kardashian opened up about what it’s like to raise her three-year-old Black daughter, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, as a white mother. The reality star admitted they live a privileged life, but that doesn’t mean she won’t talk to True about her identity. “I don’t want her living in a bubble,” she said. Khloé Kardashian's quotes teaching True about race are so important.

“I will always be learning and trying to do the best I can do with being her mom. I am not a woman of color, but I do want her to be exposed to as much inclusion and variety as possible,” Khloé explained. “I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that.”

The star credited her late father, Robert Kardashian, for showing her and her siblings the realities of life. That’s why she wants to do the same with her daughter and hopes other parents in similar situations will have these discussions as well. "I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race, or they think, 'Oh, we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.' I mean, of course, you do!" Khloé said. “You’re only setting them up for failure if you don’t talk about race, and probably the things that they’re going to endure in the ‘real world.’”

While she’ll eventually teach True about race, Khloé said she doesn’t want to “overexpose” her daughter. Although she doesn’t know when she’ll begin having those discussions with True, Khloé said, “I think I’ll learn it once I’m in it.”

She said she won’t be alone when having those discussions, however, because her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also raising Black children. "The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together,” Khloé said. Kim shares four kids with Kanye West — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — while Kylie shares a daughter named Stormi with Travis Scott.

Khloé also said she’ll have many things to teach True when she gets older. Even when True becomes an adult, Khloé will still be there guiding her daughter throughout her life. "I know it's a never-ending journey being a mother. It's not just when they're 18 and you just forget about them... You're always their mom,” she said.