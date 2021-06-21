Khloé Explained Why She Stayed With Tristan After Multiple Cheating Scandals

Through the years, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been complicated, to say the least. After the NBA star cheated on Kardashian twice, fans thought the couple was over for good. However, when they began quarantining together in 2020 with their daughter, True, rumors spread Kardashian gave Thompson another chance. On Sunday, June 20, the reality star confirmed she had taken him back. The reason why Khloé Kardashian stayed with Tristan Thompson after the cheating scandals makes so much sense.

Kardashian got real about their relationship during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion special. First, she recalled the time he cheated on her days before True was born on April 12, 2018. At the time, Kardashian said despite their drama, she still wanted Thompson in the delivery room to enjoy the first moments of their daughter’s life. "I knew, OK, my daughter is gonna want to see her birth video one day, I would hope," Kardashian recalled. "I wanted to think about True in that moment and say, 'This is not about me. We're gonna handle this on our own, later. This should not ever affect my child.' And I wanted to have these memories to have these moments for her."

The star admitted she took Thompson back because she was “overwhelmed” by the media attention surrounding their relationship. However, when Thompson cheated on her for the second time in February 2019 — this time with family friend Jordyn Woods — Kardashian said she didn’t make up with him that easily. The two only rekindled their romance after quarantining together in 2020. “We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” Kardashian explained. “He’s a great dad. It was just this natural progression. I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian then revealed whether she trusts Thompson again after everything that had happened. “I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else,” she said, adding he worked really hard to redeem himself. “I know the growth and all the work that he’s done. I know the help he’s got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me. You can ask everyone — it really wasn’t an easy thing for him. But I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t serious.”

There you have it. Kardashian and Thompson’s road to reconciliation hasn’t been easy, but in the end, they made things work.