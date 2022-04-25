Khloé Called Out Kris' Rude Manners In This Kardashians Scene

Kris Jenner is in hot water for the way she treated her driver in the latest episode of The Kardashians. The scene in question happened toward the end of the second episode, which aired on Hulu on April 21. Kris and Khloé Kardashian were in New York City to support Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live appearance.

While they were in the back of a car, Khloé was video chatting with her daughter, True, when Kris suddenly asked her to end their call. “You know what? I just want to talk to you for two seconds,” Kris told Khloé, who responded by saying, “I’m just saying hi to my daughter.”

“I’m just on a deadline here. I just have two seconds. Can we call her right back?” Kris urged. At first, the star politely asked her driver, "Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes? I just want to do something real quick. Thank you.”

In a video confessional, Khloé admitted feeling something was up after noticing her mother’s odd behavior. “When my mom wants the driver out of the car and to have a private conversation, there’s normally only a handful of things that play through my head,” she said. “Did somebody f*ck up? Somebody’s pregnant. There’s a crisis.”

Kris was about to reveal what was on her mind when Khloé pointed out that the trunk was open. “Close the trunk!” Kris yelled out to the driver. “You’re yelling at a f*cking guy,” Khloé said.

Kris repeated herself before Khloé asked the driver, “Excuse me, sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much."

She then told her mom, "It's not what you say. It's how you say it." Kris quickly said “I know,” then started chatting with Travis Barker on the phone.

It turns out the reason for Kris’ urgency was Barker’s interest in discussing the details of his upcoming proposal to Kourtney Kardashian. “I think we secured the date you wanted, and I thought maybe you could tell Khloé why you maybe want us all to be available next weekend?” Kris said to Barker in the clip

“So yeah, [October] 17th is the first day we ever hung out. Like I told your mom, I’ve been like madly in love with Kourtney forever, and I believe she’s my soulmate,” Barker said. “And I would like to propose to her on the day that I first was with her.”

Barker’s announcement left both Kris and Khloé in tears. While the moment with Barker was touching, it was overshadowed by Kris’ behavior toward her driver, which drew harsh criticism from fans on social media.

Although the new Hulu series just premiered on April 14, it’s already shaping up to be as drama-filled as their previous show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something tells me it’s only a matter of time before that’s a new controversy involving the first family of reality TV.