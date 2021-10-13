With 189 million Instagram followers and counting, to say Khloé Kardashian has a lot of people watching her life play out would be an understatement. She and her family members are some of the most prominent celebrities of today, which can sometimes mean a lot of unsolicited comments from people they’ve never met. Most days, the reality star takes it all with a grain of salt, but there’s times even she feels the brunt of social media shade. Khloé Kardashian's new quotes about Instagram hate are so heavy.

Kardashian graced the cover of Health magazine’s November 2021 issue, where she got honest about the downfalls of fame and how she’s navigating them. She admitted fame can be a double edged sword.

“I'm forever trying to drown out the noise that doesn't matter—especially in the world of Instagram. It's such a gift, and it's a curse,” she said. There's been so many days that I'm like, I feel so badass and good. And then my demeanor will be shot down because someone posted a story about how they perceive me or how they think I look.”

Kardashian went on to say that while she’d love to let online criticism roll right off her shoulders, it simply isn’t that easy. “It's so strange because we know the truth about ourselves. So why let what someone says affect you?” she questioned. “But it does. It didn't when I was younger. Normally, when you're older you turn into titanium. Sometimes I let that stuff get to me, and I have to actively drown that noise out.”

Health Magazine/DENNIS LEUPOL

Kardashian appeared with her daughter, True, in several photos from the shoot, and also spoke out about how she’s teaching her that it’s OK to be vulnerable.

“I've noticed she's really tough, which is a great thing,” said Kardashian. “And if that's who she is, I'm not trying to make her not be that way. But sometimes, I'll notice she may bump into something. I'll say, "Are you OK, Tu-Tu?" And she'll say yes and kind of brush it off. I do try to always tell her that it's OK if she cries or if something is wrong.”

Health Magazine/Dennis Leupold

Kardashian has addressed cyberbullying numerous times in the past. In March, the reality star said cruel comments have affected her “soul and confidence” negatively. But in acknowledging the situation openly and freely, here’s to hoping Kardashian can use her platform to shed light on the cyberbullying problem and instigate change.