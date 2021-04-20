Khloé Kardashian may not want other people to share certain photos of her — like the unretouched bikini pic that infamously circulated online in early April — but that doesn’t mean she can’t. After taking a short break from posting photos of herself, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star returned to Instagram on April 17 with her latest selfie. While haters are still hurling negative energy her way, Khloé Kardashian's response to someone who called her "insecure" is giving me life.

Sure, Kardashian is a celebrity, but she still has feelings just like everyone else. After receiving tons of criticism for attempting to remove an unretouched swimsuit photo from literally everywhere on the internet, the TV personality got real about her experiences with body-shaming, which she’s dealt with for years.

“As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have the right to ask for it not to be shared – regardless of who you are," Kardashian wrote in an April 7 Instagram post.

Despite this confession, some people are still negging Kardashian’s body confidence journey. “If insecurity was a personality,” one user commented on Kardashian’s April 17 Instagram post, which was a series of full-body selfies.

However, the Good American founder wasn’t playing into the hate, and her response was unbothered AF. “Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror,” she said. “Only insecure people tear other people down. I'm sending you so much love, health and happiness! I'm sorry that you're hurting.” It's inspiring to see Kardashian combat negativity with positivity, given all the hate she's dealt with since the bikini pic was leaked.

Even though she usually posts plenty of photos of herself, these pics were the first selfies she shared since April 7. Her decision to stay under the radar was understandable, but these new photos are anything but lowkey: She’s oozing confidence in a bold catsuit and killer heels. Baddie, much?