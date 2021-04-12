The Kardashians are no strangers to body-shaming. Most recently, Khloé’s April 7 attempt to scrub the internet of an unretouched bikini pic has revived the conversation surrounding the Kardashian-Jenners’ role in perpetuating unrealistic expectations of women’s bodies. Backlash aside, Kardashian defended her decision to threaten legal action against those who shared the photo — citing she had the right to keep the photo private, especially as someone whose appearance is regularly subjected to many people's unsolicited criticism. However, her response to the situation is less surprising once you get a glimpse at Khloé Kardashian's Twitter likes before her unretouched photo leaked.

Although the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been pretty candid about dealing with body image issues for years, many people on social media were surprised to hear that the leaked swimsuit photo (which an assistant had accidentally posted online) was such a sensitive matter. Following the faux pas, Kardashian took to Instagram to explain her reasoning for wanting the photo removed from the web — but she also dived deep into her ongoing struggle with body insecurities.

“For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail … it’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me," Kardashian said in the April 7 Instagram post. But even more telling than her Insta confession was a series of tweets she liked posted by fan accounts dating all the way back to February and March.

One March 5 tweet Kardashian liked criticized the way some media outlets watch over Khloé’s weight and physical appearance. “And the way the media bullies Khloé? on her neck since the beginning, calling her names," the fan wrote. "she lost weight, now they write think pieces on how she has ‘different faces.’ yea i could write an essay on how i’m sure that took/takes a toll on her mental health but let me be quiet.”

In a Feb. 24 conversation with both Kardashian and a fellow stan account, another Khloé fan jokingly tweeted about Kardashian getting finger surgery for one of her Good American photo campaigns. “just another day being a Kardashian I guess,” the liked tweet said.

Kardashian's Twitter likes are few and far between — so these particular comments must have truly resonated with her, and that says a lot.