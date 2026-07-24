Kenzie Annis and Dylan Wrona didn’t have the most perfect start to their romance, but they did manage to foster a really sweet connection on Love Island USA Season 8. However, as fans of the show know all too well, the true test of any reality-show relationsthip is the real world. And now that the acrobatic lovebirds have burst the villa bubble, they’ve revealed a new step in their love story.

Kenzie and Dylan dropped a bombshell on July 23, two weeks after they were eliminated right before Season 8’s finale. The couple revealed they are putting a label on their love, and are officially boyfriend and girlfriend. This makes them the third Season 8 couple to reach this milestone, following Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum and KC Chandler and Tierra Davis, both of whom became boyfriend-girlfriend within the villa.

They announced the big update with a series of romantic couple’s photos from the Empire State Building. “Getting to know you in the villa was unforgettable, but falling for you in the real world was all too easy. It didn’t take me long to realize there was no other way - I had to make you my girlfriend!” Dylan write in the joint post. “And what better place to do it than on the top of NYC. I’m so excited for all the memories we are going to make.” He concluded the loving statement with a cheeky nod to their conversation on the show about having sex on the beach: “P.S. The beach is next ;).”

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Kenzie and Dylan’s path to each other wasn’t a conventional one. Kenzie received some blowback from her fellow islanders for exploring several connections in the villa, including some drama-starting flirtations with Caleb McDaniel, Corbin Mims, and Gal Tshnieder. But despite playing the field for a large portion of the show, Kenzie was happy to settle down with Dylan after he tearfully expressed wanting to be exclusive with her.

Unfortunately, they soldified their relationship a little too late in the game to secure a spot in the finale, but it’s clear that Kenzie and Dylan still won Love Island USA in their own, special way.