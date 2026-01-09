Kendall Jenner doesn’t give many interviews, but when she does, she goes deep. During a Jan. 9 interview on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast, Jenner addressed a lot of the public misconceptions surrounding her — from plastic surgery rumors to speculation about her sexuality.

"When a person on the internet wants to believe something, there's no convincing them otherwise,” she told Thiele. But according to Jenner, the internet’s got it wrong. “I'm not going to sit here and convince anyone that I haven't had — there's a whole world on the internet that thinks I've had full facial reconstruction.”

Jenner explained that she’s never touched her face — except for some non-invasive tweaks. “I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face, nothing,” she said. “I’ve never had any work done.”

She’s tried baby Botox and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections for the anti-aging benefits. (PRP also helps with acne scarring). “I told you, the only thing I’ve done twice: I’ve done baby Botox in my forehead. I didn’t love it — and I don’t love it — and I consider it sometimes, but then I’m like, my eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have, so if anything, I did it for fine lines,” Jenner said. “But I’ve only done PRP.”

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

In other words, no, Jenner has not gotten a nose job despite what people assume. “I will say the nose job allegations I’ve gotten, I would believe them if I wasn’t me,” she said. “I look at old photos of me, and I’m like, ‘Wait, it does look like I have a nose job.’ I swear to God on everything, everything that I love, I’ve never had a nose job, OK?”

“As I got older, I grew into my nose. My nose did look wider, and it did feel bigger on my face when I was younger,” Jenner explained before questioning if Accutane played a role in her nose’s slimmer appearance. “I did Accutane for my acne. And there’s a theory on TikTok that Accutane shrinks your nose. And you guys, I swear to God, it’s true.”

Though Jenner understood the speculation, she criticized those social media doctors who share videos claiming to know all the plastic surgery she’s had done. “I’ll see videos of me and a professional, a licensed doctor is on Instagram or TikTok. And they’re doing a breakdown of all the surgeries I’ve had and all the work I’ve had done and all these things,” she said. “And I’ve seen them on other people, too, of course, and people that I know who have never had those things done.”

Jenner worried about the effect of these videos on young people “because then they see that, and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, that’s what I have to do to look like that.’ And then they go rush and they do something silly,” she said. “I mean, we all make silly decisions at young ages and maybe things that later on we regret.”