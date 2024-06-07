This article contains spoilers for the first six episodes of Perfect Match Season 2. Talk about a cliffhanger. At the very end of the first batch of Perfect Match Season 2 episodes, Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier’s seemingly solid relationship took a major hit when she accused him of lying to her. But, what exactly was the lie? Kaz tells Elite Daily he’s still confused about the inciting incident, but he thinks he knows who’s really to blame.

After informing Micah that his date with Holly Scarfone went better than expected, Micah got teary-eyed and called him a liar. When pressed on why she said that, Micah couldn’t offer a clear explanation. “I was confused about that. I didn't know what was going on,” Kaz recalls. “I'm pretty sure the way that I worded things to her was exactly what I said to Holly, so I don't know where the lines was crossed there.”

Kaz blames Holly for the drama, deducing that she must have said something to set Micah off. “I think Holly must have obviously said something to Micah, and Micah then said, ‘Oh no, that doesn't match up with what Kaz said,’” Kaz theorizes, insisting he is blameless. “I was honest. I said exactly how I felt, and it wasn't my fault. It wasn't me.”

Kaz Bishop blames Holly Scarfone for his 'Perfect Match' fight with Micah Lussier.

Micah, however, has a different recollection of things. She tells Elite Daily that what really caused her to lose it was Kaz saying he was only “pretty sure” he’d stay with Micah after his date with Holly.

“I was under the impression that we were really happy and set on moving forward together,” Micah says. “ When he was going into the date, he told me, ‘No worries,’ and gave me a kiss goodbye. Then, when he got back, he was like, ‘I'm pretty sure I'm still with you.’ And I was like, ‘Pretty sure!?’

Find out if Micah and Kaz can come back from their argument when new episodes of Perfect Match Season 2 drop on Netflix on June 14 and June 21.