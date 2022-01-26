Did Too Hot To Handle's Horniest Couple Break Up?

Too Hot To Handle contestants are some of the horniest people in the world, but Season 3 introduced a couple that took things to a whole new level. Nathan Soan Mingomezulu and Holly Scarfone hold the distinct (dis)honor of breaking the most rules in Too Hot To Handle history, even dropping the prize money down to absolutely nothing at one point. Lana seriously had her work cut out for her with these two, but now that they’re free to hook up all they want, fans want to know if Holly and Nathan are still together after Too Hot To Handle. They’ve shared some flirty posts over the past few months, and they finally revealed the truth during the reunion show.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from throughout Too Hot To Handle Season 3. Holly and Nathan hit it off right away, immediately catching each other’s eye upon arrivals. They also shared a blatant disregard for Lana’s rules, breaking just about every possible rule during their time together. It got so bad that Lana sent Nathan away to a deserted island for a bit, and after he returned, the couple started trying to work past their lusty impulses. In the end, the two grew closer than ever by developing a genuine connection, and Nathan was even nominated to win the whole season due to his impressive growth — but he lost out on the $90,000 to winners Harry and Beaux.

Since Season 3 was filmed nearly a year ago at the start of 2021, there’s been a lot of time for Holly and Nathan to potentially break up... or to have secretly continued to grow closer. They’ve posted cute TikToks together, and Holly even took a trip to London to spend time with Nathan shortly after filming.

On the Season 3 reunion show Netflix uploaded to YouTube on Jan. 26, Holly revealed she spent a month in London, where she met Nathan’s family and had an incredible time with him. “I did come out to London and I spent about a month there, I spent a long time with Nathan,” Holly said. “I met his whole family and I met his grandparents and we went to the countryside and we went out — we had an incredible time.”

However, she also confirmed that she and Nathan are currently on a hiatus. “We had a very open conversation and we talked about it for a long time,” Holly said. “We just decided to put a pin in things.”

It sounds like there’s still hope for Holly and Nathan to rekindle their romance in the future, but for right now, they’re not an item any more.