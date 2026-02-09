Kayla Nicole’s Super Bowl Ad Nods To Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole may not be dating an NFL player anymore, but she was still a presence at Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8. The influencer and sports journalist was featured in the sports app Sleeper’s Super Bowl commercial, alongside familiar faces like Tiffany Haddish, Ben Simmons, and Love Island’s Ace Greene. In the ad, Nicole gave a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “high-profile relationship.”

The commercial cast Haddish and Simmons as the “Ex-Communicators,” mediators who handle breakups. “Have you or someone you know been injured emotionally in a high-profile relationship?”Haddish asked in the commercial. Simmons then questioned, “Are your exes snubbing you in commercials?” Their promise? “We will confront your ex so you don’t have to.”

In the commercial, Nicole appears as an “Ex of a Certain NFL Player,” who does not vouch for the service. “Don’t get me started on these two,” Nicole quipped, referring to Haddish and Simmons. “They’ve got no idea what they’re doing. At all.”

Later, Nicole explained, “Simmons & Haddish promised me that they could put an end to this whole ‘ex-girlfriend’ fiasco quickly.” Simmons interjected, “That doesn’t sound right,” eventually revealing that the word he actually used was “swiftly.” Haddish and Simmons then threw in some comments about Kelce’s hair.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Back in October 2024, Nicole shared how Swift and Kelce’s relationship impacted her, considering the singer’s huge fandom. “I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos doesn’t impact me. It does, even to this day,” Nicole said on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast. “You can go to my most recent post and there will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I’ll never be a talented person and I have no career,” she added.

While Swift and Kelce have not publicly addressed Nicole or her comments, fans think that the singer’s Life of a Showgirl track, “Opalite,” could have been shading her. In one verse, Swift seemingly sings directly to her fiancé about his ex: “You couldn't understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone, and you were just a pose.”