Turns out, even A-listers get flustered when they’re surprised by their exes. On Nov. 18, both Katy Perry and her ex, John Mayer, attended the Sabrina Carpenter show in Los Angeles. A video of their interaction went viral after a fan posted a video of the moment on X, formerly called Twitter. In the clip, Perry noticed Mayer getting seated right behind her. She then grabbed the rail in front of her and dropped her head down in between her arms before turning around to shake Mayer’s hand.

“NO BUT KATY PERRY'S REACTION WHEN SHE SAW HER EX JOHN MAYER!!? SHE'S SO ME IM LITERALLY SCREAMINGBDJJDJ,” the fan wrote alongside the video. Another fan reacted to the video, “That reaction was everything! Katy Perry’s raw, no-filter response when seeing John Mayer must've been like a punch to the gut for anyone who’s ever been caught off guard by an ex.”

Perry and Mayer dated on-and-off between 2012 and 2015, per E!, and in 2013, they released a song together called “Who You Love.”

Since their split, the exes have spoken kindly about each other. In 2017, Mayer told the New York Times that his song “Still Feel Like Your Man” was about Perry. At the time, he said, “Who else would I be thinking about? And by the way, it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it's like, give me this, people.”

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That same year, in June 2017, Perry publicly said that John Mayer was the best sex she ever had. While playing Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with James Corden, Perry said that Mayer was the best in bed, when compared to Orland Bloom and Diplo. But she clarified, “They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place!”

When Mayer was asked about her comments later that month, he played it coy. “I don’t have a cool-enough thought for you,” he told Rolling Stone at the time. “I’ve hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I’m having the time of my life. I’m 39 — I remember 32. I don’t wanna do it again.”