The looks at the Met Gala are always over-the-top, but Katy Perry’s look this year was actually unreal. Like, literally not real. Perry didn’t even attend fashion’s biggest night in 2024, but a fake photo of her dress still managed to get everyone talking... including Perry’s own mother.

As fashionable photos from the Met Gala took over social media on Monday, May 6, a shot of Perry in a massive floral dress went viral. Except, the picture wasn’t real. The image was AI-generated, but it was convincing enough to make Perry’s mom question reality. Perry shared the pic and another AI Met Gala photo of herself on Instagram the night of the event, confirming the photos were fake because she didn’t attend: “couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work,” she wrote.

Along with the surreal pics, Perry shared a text from her mom, who had been tricked into thinking her daughter really was at the gala. “Didn’t know you went to the Met,” Perry’s mom wrote along with sending the AI pic. “What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.”

Perry revealed the truth in her reply: “The AI got you too, BEWARE!”

In the last slide of her carousel, Perry gave a glimpse of why she couldn’t make it to the Met Gala. She shared a short clip of herself singing in a recording studio, a clue that she’s preparing to launch her new musical era.

Perry has been teasing her sixth studio album recently, describing her new sound as “bright and joyful.” “I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love,” Perry told Access Hollywood on April 15. “Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party.”

While Perry’s Met Gala dress may have been nothing more that pixels, it sounds like its colorful and uplifting vibe is a very real indication of the singer’s new project.