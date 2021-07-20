Whoa, We're Getting A Reunion Of Katie's Bachelorette Cast So Soon

Everyone in Bachelor Nation is currently holding their breath waiting to find out how Katie’s journey to find love wraps up. But true Bachelorette devotees know that one of the juiciest parts of the season has nothing to do with the lead’s love story; it’s seeing all the eliminated guys get together to hash it out onstage. As this season approaches its end, you may be wondering: When does Katie’s Bachelorette “Men Tell All” special air? Turns out, it’s coming really soon.

In the same episode Katie meets her remaining men’s families, the rest of her exes will reunite when “Men Tell All” airs. This will all go down during Episode 8 on Monday, July 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The promo for the episode promises a lot will go down; from the looks of things, it will start with hometowns. The promo shows pretty much everyone in turmoil, and it looks like there will be a surprise exist, with a tearful Katie telling cameras, “All I’m looking for is to be in love and find my person, and it’s very possible that my person just left.”

But that’s not what you’re here for. You’re here for deets on all the drama and bromance that’s about to come in the form of the “Men Tell All.” Check out the promo for a glimpse of what’s to come:

According to the promo’s mysterious narrator (seriously, IDK who replaced Chris Harrison but he sounds exactly like him), this will be a “Men Tell All” like viewers have “never seen before.” Except... it looks a lot like what fans have seen before: Unlike recent bubble episodes due to COVID, it appears this “MTA” was filmed in front of a real audience.

Unfortunately, a brief clip of the stage and the audience is all the “MTA” footage the promo reveals; everything else is just footage already shown from Katie’s season. However, judging by the clips shown and the narrator’s promise of “all your favorite men ... including the guys you love to hate,” it’s not hard to guess who will appear on the episode. Expect to see the likes of Thomas, Hunter, Connor B., Tre, and likely many more.

The Bachelorette’s “Men Tell All” will air during the July 26 episode, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.