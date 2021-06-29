The Reported Reason Kate Is Skipping William & Harry's Diana Statue Unveiling Is Sus

Another day, another cup of royal drama. On July 1 — what would have been the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday — the royal family is scheduled to honor Diana in a commemorative statue unveiling at Kensington Palace. Prince Harry left the U.S. to return to London for the event, marking the first time he’s been in the UK since his grandfather’s April funeral. July 1 will also mark the first time Harry and Prince William have publicly crossed paths since Prince Philip’s ceremony. However, rumor has it Kate Middleton won’t attend William and Harry’s Diana statue reveal, which is… interesting.

ICYMI: There have been rumors of beef between brothers William and Harry for what feels like forever now, although, as recently as March 2021, Harry has made it clear he’s got nothing but love for his big bro, despite their decisions to lead totally different lives. Still, gossip follows the royal fam wherever they go, even when Harry and William *literally* live on opposite sides of the pond — their wives, the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge, respectively, aren’t exempt from the drama, either. A source supposedly “close” to the royal family recently told Page Six Kate’s expected absence from the statue unveiling is “telling on so many levels.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Page Six, Kate won’t be attending because the guestlist for the event was truncated due to COVID-19 safety precautions. However, the anonymous source claims “[Kate’s] absence speaks volumes.”

“I think keeping the numbers down is a perfect ‘excuse’ for [Kate] to stay away,” the source said. “William is fed up with the drama and [she] doesn’t need to be dragged into this. William is determined that the Sussex drama does not overshadow this important moment of remembrance to his much-missed mother and is keeping that as his focus.”

The alleged source also said that William and Kate are planning a “private family visit” with their three kids, because a “private moment is far more important than the public rhetoric.”

Um, okay then. It’s unclear how Kate’s presence at the service would “drag” her into “Sussex drama,” considering the only side talking about the ceremony publicly are unnamed sources that are supposedly close to the Palace, aka, the Cambridges (so much for privacy being most important). Also, if the reports that Kate is “not the type to get het up” about ~drama~ are true, the suggestion that her absence is strategic doesn’t really add up (especially because honoring Diana > drama).

*sniff, sniff* It smells like unnecessary instigation in here!