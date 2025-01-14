After a year of difficult health struggles, Kate Middleton is stepping into 2025 with a promising update on her cancer diagnosis. On Jan. 14, the Princess of Wales shared that she is in remission.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery,” Middleton wrote in an Instagram message. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

Middleton also expressed her gratitude to the hospital where she had been cared for throughout 2024. “I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,” Middleton wrote. “My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

The royal was so moved by her time at The Royal Marsden, that she and Prince William have become Joint Patrons of the hospital. “In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer,” Middleton wrote.

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Middleton publicly announced her cancer diagnosis in a social media video on March 22, 2024. She initially kept it private, until a couple months of conspiracy theories about her disappearance from public life began overtaking the news cycle in early 2024.

Prince William has also remained mostly mum amid Middleton’s cancer battle, although he did reassure a crowd that his wife was “doing well” over the summer. In September, Middleton confirmed she had completed chemotherapy.