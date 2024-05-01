A little over a month after Kate Middleton revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer, her husband Prince William shared how she has been doing. While visiting a charity therapy center on April 30, the prince was asked about the wellbeing of his family. “All doing well, thank you,” William responded. “Yes, we’re doing well.”

The reassuring remark came after Middleton announced in a video from Kensington Palace that she had begun the early stages of preventative chemotherapy in late March after being diagnosed with cancer months earlier. Middleton shared that she received the diagnosis following an abdominal surgery in January.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” Middleton said in the video.

The revelation about Middleton’s health was especially heartbreaking considering it followed a month full of invasive conspiracy theories about her disappearance. In February, royal followers began to wonder why Middleton had not made a public appearance in months. The fervor around this mystery continued to grow due to suspicious paparazzi pics and bizarre event detail changes.

The conspiracies reached a whole new level of interest when Kensington Palace shared of photo of Middleton and her kids on Mother’s Day. The photo was widely suspected of being created using A.I. or some other form of digital editing. Soone afterwards, Kensington Palace posted a message from Middleton in which she admitted to editing the photo.

After that, the whole situation got out of hand... until Middleton finally made her first confirmed appearance in three months in a video, revealing she had been recuperating after receiving her cancer diagnosis.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Middleton said.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Middleton continued. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”