Kanye Is Reportedly Focusing On The Kids Amid His Divorce From Kim

Since Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, she seems to be living her best life. From nights out strutting the streets of Rome in eye-popping minidresses to sharing endless bikini pictures of her post-breakup body, Kim is not about to hide her happiness. But what about Kanye? Fans can’t help but wonder how he’s doing. Here’s how Kanye West is reportedly coping with his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

According to a source at People, Kim has always wanted Kanye to continue to be a part of their kids’ lives, and she’s happy to be spending time together as a family. The couple share four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3; and sons, Saint, 5 ½, and Psalm, 2. "Kim and Kanye are spending time with the kids. Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed. He has come around though," the source said.

"He wants the best for his kids," added the source. "He is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy. They have been spending time together as a family."

On July 17, the pair took their children to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. An inside source told E! News that the kids were especially excited to be there, and that Kim and Kanye seemed to be getting along well. "They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time," the source claimed.

The reunion comes only five months after the couple officially filed for divorce, and it’s heartwarming to see that the stars can put their differences aside for their children. In an interview with WSJ Magazine’s The One in April, Kim’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner, shared her own divorce advice, and it seems like both Kim and Kanye have taken her words to heart. "I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first," said Jenner, who shares her oldest kids (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob) with her late first husband Robert Kardashian, and two daughters (Kendall and Kylie) with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner. "If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you're hurting," she said.

Even though it’s over for Kim and Kanye as a couple, it’s important to remember that before evolving into a romantic relationship, the two built a strong friendship first. With a foundation like that, it seems safe to assume that both Kim and Kanye are going to be okay, together or apart.