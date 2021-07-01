Kim K Addressed Backlash Over Wearing A Sexy, Sheer Dress To The Vatican

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to receiving criticism over her sexy outfit choices. As a member of the KarJenner family, the reality star is probably used to scrutiny over every move she makes, including what she pulls from her closet each morning. However, she saw more backlash than usual when she opted to wear a slinky lace dress during her June 29 visit to the Vatican. After seeing an onslaught of Twitter hate over her outfit, Kim Kardashian responded to backlash over wearing a sexy dress to the Vatican.

Kardashian made her trip to Vatican City with the one and only Kate Moss, so fierce fashion looks were to be expected. Moss and Kardashian explored the city together, stopping by the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica in contrasting outfits. Moss opted for an all-black ensemble while Kardashian sported a white lace ensemble. As angelic as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked in the dress, some fans were furious due to the gown’s sheer material and cutouts which exposed her skin.

“How disrespectful of Kim Kardashian to show up at the Vatican with that outfit,” one fan tweeted after seeing the dress.

Not so fast, though, because Kardashian had an explanation about her sexy look. As she later said on Instagram, she fully covered up before going inside important religious monuments.

“We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums,” her caption began. “It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works. We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500’s. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit. (Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s),” Kardashian concluded.

In her post, she included a slideshow of memories from her visit with Moss.

If you click through the slideshow, you will notice Kardashian indeed has a large leather jacket covering her dress in photos taken inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel. She may have pushed the fashion boundaries for her tour around Vatican City, but she kept it reserved when it mattered most.