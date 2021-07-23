Kanye Didn't Drop His Album When He Said He Would, And Fans Are So Done

Just days ago, everyone was gearing up for the highly — and loooong — anticipated release of Kanye West’s Donda album. On July 20, a pretty epic Beats by Dre commercial captivated Yeezy stans: not only did it unexpectedly feature American track star Sha’Carri Richarson, but it announced Donda would drop on July 23, with its Apple Music-streamed listening party taking place July 22. Good news: the legendary rapper-producer pulled through with the listening party. Bad news: the LP *still* isn’t available on streaming platforms, and all the tweets trolling Kanye for not releasing Donda have me ROLLING.

It’s not 100% surprising that Donda is nowhere to be found. West is the King of delayed project rollouts and false promises. He’s been teasing this album release for over a year now. ICYMI: Last July, the Ye musician said an LP called DONDA, along with a film titled DONDA: WITH CHILD, would drop on July 24, 2020. Neither was ever released.

Fast forward to July 23, 2021 — almost *exactly* a year later — and Donda is still MIA for reasons unbeknownst to West’s supporters. TBH, if you weren’t able to make it to the Apple Music listening party last night and are now suffering from the intense side effects of FOMO, I’ll keep you in my prayers. But if you *were* able to make it to the live stream, then you can at least feel comforted by the fact that Donda is real. You heard it. It wasn’t a fever dream, y’all!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Still, whether they anticipated this debacle or not, Kanye fans are itching to get their ears on the album. These tweets about Donda seemingly being delayed again are too much!

It makes sense that West’s fans are anxious about this album. It’s been nearly two years since his last, Jesus Is King. The gospel-inspired project dropped in October 2019, despite West initially claiming it would be out in September 2018 — so let’s just say West’s not exactly a man of his word.

No shade, Ye!