So, Kanye Is Literally Living At A Stadium While He Finishes His Album

Kanye West is taking his recording studio on the road. The Grammy Award-Winning rapper has a state of the art recording studio at home, but he opted for a change of scenery while recording his new album, Donda. The album was originally slated to be released on July 23 and never hit streaming services. But don’t worry, because he’s hunkered down at his new studio to get the record finished ASAP. Yep, Kanye is living at a stadium while he finishes Donda.

Donda is an especially meaningful album for West seeing as It’s named after his later mother, Donda West. So — it’s understandable he would want a little extra time to put the finishing touches on it. West is notorious for releasing records long after their official release date has came and passed. After the initial Donda release date passed, it was confirmed the rapper is still working on the record in Atlanta, Georgia.

A spokesperson for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta confirmed to E! News Kanye has moved into the event center while finishing up the album. A rep for West said the updated release date for Donda is August 6, it seems like the rapper is determined to finish the album during his stay in Atlanta.

West’s latest album happened to coincide with the news of his divorce, so fans have been wondering just how personal the album will get. According to another source at E!, Donda will indeed touch upon his marriage.

"Kanye did write a song about Kim and their marriage and Kim gave her input about it," the insider revealed. "He was respectful and gave her the heads up, and did not want to blindside her."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

West previously held a listening event for Donda at the stadium, where Kim and their four kids turned up to support West. Yeezy played several songs from his long-awaited album to a packed crowd. Now that West is living inside the venue, it’s only a matter of time before he’s ready to play it front to back for the world.