Behold, The First Adorable Photo Of Justin Timberlake's Son Phineas

Prepare to have your heart melted into a puddle. The first photo of Justin Timberlake’s son Phineas is here! Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day 2021 in a big way, by letting fans in on a slew of sweet memories from the past few months. While he and Jessica Biel welcomed Phineas sometime in 2020, they kept his arrival a complete secret. Now, they’re finally sharing more of baby Phineas with the world.

Timberlake took to Instagram on June 20 to gush about his experience as a father so far, while also sharing gratitude for his own upbringing.

“Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” he wrote. “Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments.” Timberlake concluded his post by saying happy Father’s Day to all his fellow dads out there.

The photos Timberlake included in the slideshow were equally as sweet as his caption. The first photo showed him backstage at a concert with his son Silas in his arms. The second photo showed him playing video games with both his sons. Despite being an infant, little Phineas seemed to enjoy being included in a video game session.

Biel also shared the sweetest post on Father’s Day, praising Timberlake for all he does for their family.

“Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life,” she wrote. “You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong. You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside. You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you’ve worked all night and are trying to sleep.”

The New Year’s Eve actress shared her immense gratitude for her husband’s commitment to raising their kids. “We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don’t see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly.”

After his secret birth, no one it really sure how old Phineas is, but one thing that’s very clear? He’s cute as a button.