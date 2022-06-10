Justin Bieber Says He’s Experiencing Partial Facial Paralysis From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber is opening up about his health. On Friday, June 10, the singer posted a three-minute video on Instagram saying he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and experiencing partial facial paralysis. The reason he’s shared the health update with his fans is, in part, to explain why he recently canceled several concerts on his ongoing Justice World Tour.

“I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on,” Bieber said at the start of the video. “Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear, my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

According to Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a condition caused by a virus that can lead to facial paralysis and hearing loss. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move,” Bieber said.

Bieber’s health update comes just days after he announced on his Instagram Story that he was sick and would postpone a series of shows. “Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse,” he said in a June 7 post, according to Billboard.

After stating his diagnosis in the June 10 video, Bieber went on to say he hoped fans could understand that he needs to prioritize his health. “This is pretty series, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me I got to slow down,” he said.

Bieber said he plans to rest and has trust that his condition will improve. “I love you guys. Thanks for being patient with me, and I’m going to get better,” he said, adding he’s been doing facial exercises.

Bieber’s video received an outpouring of supporting from fellow musicians and celebrities. “love you dude , please take all the time you need!!” Kehlani commented, while Shawn Mendes said, “love you so much. I admire you so much. ❤️” DJ Khaled, Addison Rae, Diane Keaton, Scooter Braun, and Finneas also commented alongside many others.

Bieber’s Justice World Tour is scheduled to run through March 2023 with stops all over the world.