Justin Bieber Canceled His Justice Tour To Focus On His Health

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Justin Bieber gave fans a sad update on his Instagram Story. The singer, who paused his Justice world tour in June due to his Ramsay-Hunt syndrome diagnosis, announced he had to unfortunately cancel the rest of his concerts due to his health.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” Bieber said, referencing his previous health update, which caused him to take a brief hiatus.

According to Mayo Clinic, Ramsay-Hunt syndrome is a form of facial paralysis caused by a virus. Symptoms can include ear pain, hearing loss, tinnitus, vertigo, and more. On June 10, Bieber posted a three-minute long video on Instagram explaining his diagnosis and revealed he would be pausing his tour in order to treat his condition.

Just weeks after posting his video, Bieber resumed his Justice concerts on July 31 in Italy. He then performed in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Hungary before heading off to Brazil for another concert on Sept. 4. Now, just days after performing his first South American show on tour, Bieber said he has decided to extend his break from performing.

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock In Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he explained. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Bieber ended his message by thanking everyone for their support these past few weeks amid his experience with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome.

Bieber was initially supposed to kick off his tour in May 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer postponed his shows to 2021 before rescheduling them again to 2022. He finally kicked off his tour in February and was supposed to perform all across the world until March 2023. Although he’s experienced a temporary setback, fans know he’ll be back on the stage better than ever.