Justin Bieber is clapping back at paparazzi, taking to Instagram to criticize their invasive practices. In a series of IG posts on April 25, the “Peaches” singer shared tidbits of his experiences with these photographers and explained why he would not let them “bull[y]” him out of Los Angeles.

“This has to stop,” Bieber captioned a video of paparazzi following him to his car. In it, his security guards are trying to keep the photographers at bay, while Bieber is commenting on their antics. “Look at these guys, man,” he said in the clip. Recently, Bieber has been surrounded by media attention, following rumors about his marriage and alleged drug problem (which his rep has denied).

Later, he shared a statement on Instagram, directed to “everyone telling [him] to move from [L.A.]” He wrote, “U think I’m gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed? How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness?”

“I too have been caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood. It’s embarrassing but with that said, I want nothing to do with that as a grown adult with a wife and son,” he continued. “I just want to be submerged in the culture learning from any and everyone and be a proponent and advocate for LOVE AND EQUALITY.”

Bieber followed up that post with another lengthy statement, reflecting on how his faith helps him deal with the challenges of fame, like paparazzi. “IM CURRENTLY ASKING [God] TO HELP ME WITH PATIENCE BECAUSE It CAN BE REALLY HARD TO NOT RIP THESE F*CKIN GUYS HEADS OFF,” he wrote. “THROUGH THE CHAOS SOMEHOW GOD ALWAYS BRINGS ME BACK TO HIMSELF.”

The singer continued, “Today I’m forgiving myself for my own selfishness, AND forgiving THOSE WHO SEEK TO USE AND ABUSE ME SIMPLY BECAUSE THEY WANT TO CAPITaLIze off of me, Or Their jealousy makes them want to make me feel small like how they feel.”

Bieber added that he was “no victim.” He wrote, “I moved to LA KNOWING ITS F*CKED OUT HERE.” Still, he’s hoping for changes to be made. “But can we as a unit align with how f*cked it is out here and change this shit or are we gonna let these f*ck boys keep treating me like sh*t and not change laws or anything because People have had to die cuz of this sh*t [P]rincess Diana is the first that comes to mind smh,” he added.