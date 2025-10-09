Justin Bieber Claps Back At His Mom's Prayer To "Heal" Him

Justin Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette can probably ease up on the prayers, at least according to her son. Back on Sept. 22, Mallette posted a lengthy invocation to God on behalf of Bieber, asking to “heal every wound in his heart, mind, and body.” Now, Bieber has replied to the public intercession, and it doesn’t sound like he’s interested in such an extreme prayer.

In Mallette’s prayer, she asked that her son be freed from confusion and pain. “I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin,” Mallette wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of Bieber in a shirt that read “Pray for me.” “Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain—be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS. Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The note comes after Bieber has shared screenshots of confrontational texts to his social media, and amid rumors about the status of his marriage with Hailey Bieber.

But according to Bieber, the healing he needs isn’t as dire as his mom is making it out to be. “Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong,” Bieber commented on Mallette’s post, a few weeks after his mom posted her prayer.

Hopefully, Bieber will fully recover from his pinky toe injury in due time, with enough spiritual support from his loved ones.