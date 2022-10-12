I will never be over the love triangle that *supposedly* gave the world bops like “driver’s license,” “because i liked a boy,” and the latest, “would you love me now?” Yes, I’m referring to Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter. A little recap of the DCOM-worthy drama: Per reports, costars Bassett and Rodrigo reportedly dated from the end of 2019 to early 2020 — before Bassett and Carpenter got together later in 2020. Cue plenty of songs about the messy sitch. Though most of the back-and-forth went down in the spring 2021 (right around when Rodrigo released Sour), it’s apparently still a touchy subject. On Oct. 11, Bassett posted a TikTok about “the love of his life” — and things got uncomfortable fast.

In the TikTok, Bassett accidentally referenced Rodrigo while playing a game. “First letter is the love of my life,” Bassett announced, using a filter that generates random letters to appear onscreen. Aaaand what did the filter tell him? O as in Olivia, obviously.

Bassett’s reaction kinda said it all. The actor winced and nodded at the O to reject it. Immediately after, he started playing another round: “Second letter is the love of my life,” he said. The letter generator was a bit kinder the second time, giving him a Q. Bassett was more than happy to accept that one. “OK, Q, I’ll take it,” he joked.

David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fans were quick to express their shock in the comments section. “When I tell u my jaw DROPPED,” wrote one TikToker. Others appreciated the hilarity of it all. “The first letter is a paid actor,” joked another fan. A third user pointed out the video could’ve been even crazier. “Imagine if he would’ve gotten an S after the O 😭😭,” they commented.

So where do Bassett and Rodrigo actually stand these days? Their status is a little confusing. Rodrigo doesn’t currently follow anyone on Instagram, but Bassett follows 318 people... not including her. On Dec. 3, 2021, Bassett told GQ that Rodrigo “hasn’t spoken to me since since ‘driver’s license’ came out.” He also hinted at resenting her songs about him and how she handled the scandal in his response songs like “crisis.” However, the two did shock the internet when they reunited and posed for smiley pics together at the July 27, 2022 HSMTMTS Season 3 premiere. Maybe there’s hope for healing there after all?

Fingers crossed this TikTok doesn’t change things. IDK about you, but Bassett’s video is giving me “deja vu” to the Bassett-Rodrigo-Carpenter active love triangle era.